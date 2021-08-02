Here are the COVID plans for San Antonio-area school districts

SAN ANTONIO – The academic school year is rapidly approaching, but while the official start dates are set in stone, the COVID-19 plans for San Antonio area school districts aren’t as solid.

While many students had at least some face-to-face instruction for the 2019-2020 school year, some students haven’t set foot in a physical classroom since the spring of 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic shuttered Texas schools.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 12 years and older get the COVID-19 vaccine but that still leaves elementary-school-aged children at risk.

The Texas State Teachers Association has urged Abbott to give schools the power to require masks ahead of the start of the school year, but mask mandates appear to be a thing of the past in Texas as Gov. Greg Abbott recently doubled down on his opposition to issuing mask and vaccine mandates.

On Thursday, Abbott issued an executive order that removes local governments’ abilities to enact policies like requiring people to wear masks, get vaccinated or set capacity limits.

Masks aren’t the only source of contention for how to appropriately address the ongoing pandemic for local districts.

Parents are wondering whether students will be quarantined after exposure or if they’ll even be notified when there are cases at their children’s schools.

North East Independent School District initially said it would not send notifications to parents of positive COVID cases and then reversed the decision following backlash.

Virtual-only instruction isn’t an option for the upcoming school year. Virtual instruction is only allowed under Texas law if the majority of instruction is in-person and most school districts have planned for only in-person learning.

House Bill 1468 would have allowed funding for virtual instruction but it died on the legislative floor despite bipartisan support because House Democrats walked off the floor in an effort to block a controversial voting bill.

The following San Antonio school districts have released COVID-19 plans for the 2021-2022 school year:

