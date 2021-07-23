Students won’t be required to quarantine, parents won’t be notified of COVID cases, NEISD officials say

SAN ANTONIO – North East Independent School District officials have outlined a school safety plan as some students head back to campus for the first time since the spring of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent of Schools Sean Maika sent a letter to parents Thursday addressing some of the questions he has been asked.

The key takeaway from the letter is that quarantining for students will not be required and there will be no letters sent home notifying parents of positive COVID-19 cases.

“This school year, public schools will treat COVID-19 exposure similar to the flu or strep throat,” the superintendent said in the letter.

Maika said the two most common questions he’s asked in regards to the upcoming school year are whether or not students will be required to wear face masks and if virtual learning from home is an option for this year. The answer to both is no.

Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on May 18 that prohibited Texas public schools from requiring masks.

“No student, teacher, parent, or other staff member or visitor may be required to wear a face covering,” according to the order.

Mask wearing will be optional for students, staff and visitors.

Virtual learning is also not an option, Maika said, thanks in part to Texas lawmakers failing to pass a bill that would have helped fund districts who offered remote virtual learning.

Maika is referring to House Bill 1468 which died on the legislative floor despite being broadly supported by both Republicans and Democrats. Read more on that here.

“I understand that learning from home is a prudent and safe option for families with unique personal and health issues,” Maika said in the letter. “Please know that we will continue to have a learning environment that addresses the health, safety, and emotional well-being of our children and staff.”

According to the NEISD school safety plan, any student who is required to stay home due to illness will be provided assignments to work on at home despite full-day virtual learning not being an option for the 2021-2022 school year.

Schools and classrooms will still be equipped with hand-sanitizing stations and water fountains will remain closed. Maika ended the letter with a reminder that self-screening for illnesses is extremely important.

