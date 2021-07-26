North East ISD reverses decision, will notify parents about positive COVID-19 cases

SAN ANTONIO – North East ISD is changing its tune this week about whether the district will notify parents about positive cases on COVID-19 at schools.

Last week, school officials said that wasn’t going to happen. But on Monday evening, the district changed its position, saying it would let parents know about positive cases after getting feedback from parents.

The policy for the upcoming school year will be to notify parents if there is a positive case at their child’s school.

See the district’s Facebook statement below: