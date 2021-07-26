Clear icon
95º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

North East ISD reverses decision, will notify parents about positive COVID-19 cases

District switching gears after getting feedback from parents

Tags: neisd, coronavirus, school, parents
Photo does not have a caption

SAN ANTONIO – North East ISD is changing its tune this week about whether the district will notify parents about positive cases on COVID-19 at schools.

Last week, school officials said that wasn’t going to happen. But on Monday evening, the district changed its position, saying it would let parents know about positive cases after getting feedback from parents.

The policy for the upcoming school year will be to notify parents if there is a positive case at their child’s school.

See the district’s Facebook statement below:

Dear Parents and Guardians, I want to thank you for the feedback that you have provided regarding the safety plan for...

Posted by North East Independent School District - NEISD on Monday, July 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.