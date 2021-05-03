Coronavirus update May 3: 40% of Bexar County residents fully vaccinated

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in the Monday night briefing.

Nirenberg said he was pleased to report that about 901,876 or 58% percent of Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The mayor said that 623,245 or 40% of residents had gotten both doses.

The mayor urged residents who haven’t been inoculated to please do so, and issued a reminder that the drive-thru clinic at the Alamodome is open from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m Tuesdays through Saturdays. No appointment is necessary.

Nirenberg reported 218,547 total COVID-19 cases and 3,372 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 259 new cases as of Monday. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day rolling average is 265.

City officials also reported that 220 patients are hospitalized, 68 are in the intensive care unit and 44 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 72% of ventilators available.

Watch the entire briefing in the video player above to hear more from city and county leaders.