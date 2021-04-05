SA COVID-19 Briefing, April 5: 517K first-dose vaccines administered, more than 312K fully vaccinated, mayor says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in the Monday night briefing.

Nirenberg reported 517,067 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. He said 312,544 people are fully vaccinated.

During Monday’s briefing, the mayor said people who are 75 or older can visit the Alamodome in the afternoons to get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment starting Tuesday, April 6.

Wolff said the Bexar County Hospital District will be opening a vaccination site at St. Philip’s College to vaccinate 1,000 people per day. He said the county has received 12,000 Pfizer vaccines and is expected to receive another 7,000 sometime this week.

The positivity rate remains at 2.1% this week, the lowest of any Texas metro area, Nirenberg said.

Watch the entire briefing in the video player above to hear more from city and county leaders.

City of San Antonio sets up COVID-19 vaccine text alert system. (KSAT)