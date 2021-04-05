Coronavirus update San Antonio, April 1: Metro Health reports 275 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 207,949 total COVID-19 cases and 3,210 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 275 new cases as of Monday. No new deaths were reported today.
Metro Health also reported that 179 patients are hospitalized, 72 are in the intensive care unit and 30 are on ventilators. There are 17% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.
Texas Department of State Health Services reports 524,748 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 318,527 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.
