Coronavirus update San Antonio, April 1: Metro Health reports 275 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

TOPSHOT - Restaurants are empty on the river walk on April 1, 2020 in downtown San Antonio, Texas, during a stay at home order amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. - The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late on April 1, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 207,949 total COVID-19 cases and 3,210 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 275 new cases as of Monday. No new deaths were reported today.

Metro Health also reported that 179 patients are hospitalized, 72 are in the intensive care unit and 30 are on ventilators. There are 17% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.

Texas Department of State Health Services reports 524,748 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 318,527 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

80 or older? Get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Alamodome without an appointment

