BCSO, Crime Stoppers search for SUV driver in connection with deadly hit-and-run crash

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers are requesting help from the public to identify the driver of an SUV in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Joseph Hudson III was killed in the crash on June 6 in the 8200 block of Farm-to-Market 78, not far from Walzem Road.

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Upon arrival, BCSO said deputies found Hudson lying in the middle of the road. A driver attempted to steer traffic away from Hudson.

Investigators said a second driver told them she didn’t see Hudson until it was too late and also ran him over.

Neither the second driver nor the person who attempted to direct traffic is expected to face charges.

However, authorities are still searching for the driver of the initial vehicle that caused Hudson’s death. That vehicle is described as a small-to-midsize dark-colored SUV.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Hudson was a disabled U.S. Army veteran.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

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