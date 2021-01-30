Coronavirus update San Antonio, Jan. 29: Leaders report 1,545 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Friday night.

Nirenberg reported 167,567 total COVID-19 cases and 2,046 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,545 new cases as of Friday. Nineteen new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,359.

City officials also reported that 1,216 patients are hospitalized, 401 are in the intensive care unit and 256 are on ventilators. There are 11% of staffed beds available and 51% of ventilators available.

There were 112 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, Nirenberg said.

Wolff said the Bexar County Hospital District will be administering some 27,000 COVID-19 vaccines next week at the mass vaccination sites.

