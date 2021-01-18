Coronavirus update San Antonio, Jan. 17: Leaders report 1,676 new cases, 3 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Sunday evening.

Nirenberg reported 148,555 total COVID-19 cases and 1,809 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,676 new cases. Three deaths related to the virus were confirmed on Sunday.

The 7-day moving average of cases is at 2,071, a decrease from Saturday.

Hospitalization numbers continued to see an uptick and had 130 more admissions in the last 24 hours.

City officials reported that 1,439 patients are hospitalized. The intensive care units reported 436 patients, an increase from 424. Of those patients, 244 are on ventilators, up from 241 on Saturday.

There are 12% of staffed beds available and 52% of ventilators available.

All COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Monday at the Alamodome have been pushed back to Wednesday due to a delay in the city receiving a vaccine shipment. You can learn more here.