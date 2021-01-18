Vaccine appointments for Monday at Alamodome pushed back due to delay in Pfizer shipment

A health care worker administers a COVID-19 vaccination at the new Alamodome COVID-19 vaccine site, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. Officials say the site is providing 1,500 vaccinations per day. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Due to a delay in the city of San Antonio receiving a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine, scheduled appointments at the Alamodome for Monday, Jan. 18 will be pushed back, according to city leaders.

The shipment has been delayed from the manufacturer, which is Pfizer. All appointments that are scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 20.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience, but the doses that have been allocated to us by the state have not been shipped to us from the manufacturer,” said Dr. Colleen Bridger, assistant city manager, in a statement. “We are hopeful that the shipment will arrive in the next 24-48 hours, allowing us to proceed with the vaccinations on Wednesday. We ask for your continued patience.”

The date of the rescheduled appointments could be subject to change, depending on when the delayed shipment is received, according to city officials. For now, all other appointments that are scheduled for later in the week are not affected by the delay.

Those who have an appointment at the Alamodome for Monday will be contacted through the email or phone number they provided with their registration to reschedule.

Volunteers who are scheduled for Monday will also be notified by Metro Health, city leaders said.

Mayor Nirenberg said this will not have an impact on those who are scheduled for second doses.

We'll bring more updates as they become available.

