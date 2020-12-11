Coronavirus update San Antonio, Dec. 10: Leaders report 1,174 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in the daily briefing Thursday night.

Nirenberg reported 91,394 total COVID-19 cases and 1,412 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,174 new cases as of Thursday. Six new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,063.

City officials also reported that 658 patients are hospitalized, 214 are in the intensive care unit and 115 are on ventilators. There are 10% of staffed beds available and 63% of ventilators available.

There were 93 admissions to the hospital within the last 24 hours.