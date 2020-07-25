Coronavirus update San Antonio, July 24: Leaders work on plan to take in evacuees from Corpus Christi area if needed

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Friday night.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Nirenberg reported 34,932 total COVID-19 cases and 313 total deaths in Bexar County , as of Friday, an increase of 299 new cases. Fifteen new deaths were reported today.

City officials also reported that 1,059 patients are hospitalized , 430 are in the intensive care unit and 294 are on ventilators. There are 11% of staffed beds available and 44% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said 30% of hospital admissions in the area are related COVID-19.

Wolff said he and the mayor are working with several local and state agencies on a plan in case the city needs to bring in evacuees from the Corpus Christi area due to heavy weather.

Nirenberg said the city is in new territory when it comes to taking in evacuees amid the COVID-19 era. He said leaders are conducting tabletop exercises for different kinds of scenarios and working on contingency plans to have all resources needed to take in evacuees.

Wolff said there’s a plan to put evacuees in hotel rooms, with FEMA reimbursing 75% of the cost and the state helping with the rest.

Rita Espinoza, chief of epidemiology for Metro Health, said there are facilities available for residents who test positive for the virus and want to isolate from their families. Call the COVID-19 hotline for more information.

Wolff said there will be a weekly recovery update during Monday’s briefing.

