Tropical depression forms in the Gulf of Mexico

SAN ANTONIO – As of late Tuesday night (7/22), Tropical Depression Eight has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and is slowly moving west-northwest at 6 mph with sustained winds of 30 mph. This system is expected to strengthen slightly and move toward the Texas coast by the weekend. If this system strengthens to gain winds of 39 mph or greater, it will become Tropical Storm Hanna.

Beneficial Rainfall Possible

July has been bone-dry, with only a trace amount of rain officially recorded at San Antonio International Airport. With Stage 1 water restrictions in place, a falling aquifer level, and drought conditions creeping in, healthy rainfall would be welcome. With the approach of Tropical Depression Eight, rain chances are looking promising for San Antonio Saturday (7/25) and Sunday (7/26). While there is still a great amount of uncertainty regarding this system’s track, San Antonio stands to have a shot at up to 2 inches scattered rainfall throughout the weekend.

Evolving Forecast

