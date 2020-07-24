COVID-19 death toll continues to climb in San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Fifteen more people have died of COVID-19 in Bexar County and 299 tested positive for the virus on Friday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced.

The latest deaths bring the death toll locally to 313, more than 60% of which were reported in July alone.

San Antonio's COVID-19 death toll continues rising. (KSAT)

Since the pandemic began, 34,932 Bexar County residents have been infected.

The mayor said 1,059 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19. The tally marked the fifth consecutive day COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined. But experts say there is still a long way to go and that the hospitalizations can grow quickly.

Of those patients, 430 are in the intensive care unit, down seven from the day before. COVID-19 hospitalizations make up about a third of the admissions in Bexar County Hospitals.

Nirenberg said 11% of staffed hospital beds and 44% of ventilators are available in Bexar County as of Friday.

