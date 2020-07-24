99ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

San Antonio cumbia singer loses battle against COVID-19

'...At least we got to tell him we love him and miss him so much,' the singer's daughter says

Tiffany Huertas, Video Journalist

Tags: San Antonio
San Antonio cumbia singer on ventilator, battling COVID-19 for weeks
San Antonio cumbia singer on ventilator, battling COVID-19 for weeks

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio cumbia singer Ernesto Cortez died Friday morning after losing his weeks-long battle with COVID-19.

Cortez, 46, was a singer for the local cumbia band Onda Caliente.

The band posted on Facebook a message from his daughter, where it states Cortez died from cardiac arrest.

I just want to say today has been the hardest day of my life ever & for all of the family, a day I'll never...

Posted by Onda Caliente on Friday, July 24, 2020

The singer has been at Baptist Hospital since June 18. His family says he started with a fever and then developed a bad cough.

READ MORE: San Antonio cumbia singer on ventilator, battling COVID-19 for weeks

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: