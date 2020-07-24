San Antonio cumbia singer loses battle against COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio cumbia singer Ernesto Cortez died Friday morning after losing his weeks-long battle with COVID-19.

Cortez, 46, was a singer for the local cumbia band Onda Caliente.

The band posted on Facebook a message from his daughter, where it states Cortez died from cardiac arrest.

I just want to say today has been the hardest day of my life ever & for all of the family, a day I'll never...

The singer has been at Baptist Hospital since June 18. His family says he started with a fever and then developed a bad cough.

