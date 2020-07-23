San Antonio nursing home housing COVID-19 patients reduces number of residents in effort to improve care

SAN ANTONIO – City officials confirmed Thursday the East Side nursing home designated earlier this year to house COVID-19 positive patients has reduced its number of residents.

The confirmation comes less than two weeks after staff and multiple families of residents at River City Care Center, in the 900 block of Nolan Street, told the KSAT 12 Defenders elevated room temperatures caused medical distress for a number of patients.

“We understand that HHSC (Health and Human Services Commission) remains on site doing intensive work with River City. The facility has intentionally reduced the number of residents it is serving so they can provide attentive care to a smaller number of patients. I am confident that when HHSC closes their investigation, River City Care Center will be significantly improved,” said Metro Health Medical Director Dr. Junda Woo in a written statement released Thursday afternoon.

Seven residents at River City have died from COVID-19 complications since the start of the pandemic. The facility is meant to isolate and provide care for coronavirus patients who are suffering mild symptoms and do not require hospitalization.

Families, staff describe hot conditions for COVID-19 overflow patients at East Side nursing home

The facility, chosen in April by its parent company to isolate COVID-19 patients from other area nursing homes who did not require hospitalization, has to date housed 171 patients with the virus, according to figures released by city officials Thursday.

Thirty residents remain at the facility, according to the city’s figures.

A city spokesman pointed out last week that more than 40 percent of COVID-19 deaths nationwide are nursing home residents.

A press officer for HHSC confirmed Tuesday its investigation of the facility is ongoing.

A spokeswoman for the company that owns the facility, Creative Solutions in Healthcare, did not respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

River City was one of two San Antonio nursing homes chosen in April to house COVID-19 positive patients.

The other facility, Westover Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare, backed out of the plan days later after facing intense scrutiny.

An employee at River City, who requested anonymity, told the KSAT 12 Defenders earlier this month air conditioning issues at the building on July 4 caused a number of residents to suffer significant medical problems.

The staff member, who was not authorized to speak to media, said two of these residents later died.

Records obtained by the Defenders show last July, an inspector found temperatures inside the facility as high as 82.9 degrees.

The inspector described the air temperature in one room as “hot” and noted that a resident was seen on a bed wearing only shorts with a fan blowing directly on his face.