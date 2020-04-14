Westover Hills pulls out of plan to house COVID-19 patients

SAN ANTONIO – Westover Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare has pulled out of a plan to house COVID-19 patients, San Antonio city officials confirmed Tuesday.

On Friday, city officials had announced a plan to potentially house patients from nursing homes at Westover Hills and River City Care Center.

But the plan faced harsh criticism, leading Westover Hills to backtrack on those plans.

“One of them selected to pull out because of the intense scrutiny and frankly political backlash that had been occurring over there and in this process,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “We were notified late yesterday that had taken place and we’ll see what happens with River City. That kind of scrutiny is also occurring over there.”

San Antonio’s plan to move COVID-19 patients from area nursing homes to 2 facilities slammed by county commissioner

Now, officials will evaluate what to do next, Nirenberg said.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said Westover complained about the media coverage and criticism on social media.

“They didn’t want that kind of scrutiny,” Wolff said.

No residents had been moved to either facility at this time and the localized outbreak at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation remains the only one in San Antonio so far.