Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 29: Leaders report 159 new COVID-19 cases, 263K+ people fully vaccinated

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in the Monday night briefing.

Nirenberg reported 205,258 total COVID-19 cases and 3,144 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 159 new cases as of Monday. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day rolling average is 183.

City officials also reported that 192 patients are hospitalized, 78 are in the intensive care unit and 38 are on ventilators. There are 15% of staffed beds available and 72% of ventilators available.

The positivity rate is 2.05% this week.

Nirenberg said 461,093 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 263,611 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County. He said nearly 60% of people over the age of 65 have received at least one dose, and 30% of residents 16 years or older have received at least one dose.

Ad

The mayor said overnight camping will not be allowed at parks this Easter.

80 or older? Get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Alamodome without an appointment starting this week

Blood Supply: 3/29/21 (COSA/Bexar County)