WATCH: Mayor Nirenberg announces 2 additional COVID-19 deaths; more cases at SA nursing home

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Saturday night.

Mayor Nirenberg reported 42 additional COVID-19 cases in Bexar County on Saturday night, totaling 384 cases so far. Two additional deaths were also announced, which amounts to 11 deaths total.

Of the two additional COVID-19 deaths, one was a resident at the Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center . Both of the patients were men in their 80′s, according to city officials.

At the Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Mayor Nirenberg said another 67 residents and 12 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Another 34 tests are still pending.

City officials also announced 117 community transmission cases, 132 cases resulting from close contact, and 34 patients that are currently on ventilators. A total of 47 patients have recovered so far.

Mayor Nirenberg says we have not yet seen the worst in San Antonio, as COVID-19 cases are still expected to rise in the coming days. More tests are now available, as there is no longer a requirement for a physician’s note to be tested in the area.

With more COVID-19 tests now readily available for residents, Mayor Nirenberg said as of Saturday morning, there was a huge spike in demand. The bulk of the calls received at Metro Health were mainly seeking general information on the virus; however, several were also wanting to be tested.

Members of the San Antonio Fire Academy had to cancel its graduation ceremony due to COVID-19; however, Mayor Nirenberg said the 24 fire cadets still received their badges and one-third of them are already on fire trucks, serving the community.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

