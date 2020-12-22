Coronavirus update San Antonio, Dec. 21: Leaders report 1,283 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new virus-related deaths

San Antonio photographer Sophia Mattos captured photos of an empty downtown on Saturday, April 18, 2020, which would have been the first Saturday of Fiesta if not for the coronavirus pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Monday night.

Nirenberg reported 103,447 total COVID-19 cases and 1,460 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,283 new cases as of Monday. Five new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,123.

City officials also reported that 889 patients are hospitalized, 286 are in the intensive care unit and 146 are on ventilators. There are 14% of staffed beds available and 56% of ventilators available.

There were 109 admissions to the hospital within the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate has increased to 14.4%, up from 12.5% last week. The COVID-19 risk level in the community is “moderate.”

Nirenberg says the city is testing about 8,000 people per day.

The leaders say there are no immediate plans for a Christmas curfew. However, they are urging people to avoid public gatherings.

COVID-19 Risk Level - Week of 12/21/20 (COSA/Bexar County)