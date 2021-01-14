Coronavirus update San Antonio, Jan. 13: 1,378 new cases, 25 COVID-19 related deaths confirmed

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Nirenberg reported 138,785 total COVID-19 cases and 1,685 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,378 new cases as of Tuesday. Nirenberg also confirmed 25 deaths related to the virus.

Nirenberg called for a moment of silence to honor those who died of the virus.

The 7-day moving average of cases is at 1,688, a slight decrease from Tuesday.

City officials also reported that 1,411 patients are hospitalized, 393 are in the intensive care unit and 237 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 51% of ventilators available.

With the high hospitalizations, officials expect more to die of this virus as the pandemic rages on.

There were 168 COVID-19-related hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, Nirenberg said.

Nirenberg also said the Small Business Administration has now begun accepting applications for PPP loans. For more information, visit the SBA website.