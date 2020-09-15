Coronavirus update San Antonio, Sept. 15: Officials report 115 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Tuesday night.

Nirenberg reported 50,131 total COVID-19 cases and 1,019 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Tuesday, an increase of 115 new cases. Three new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 117, Nirenberg said.

City officials also reported that 228 patients are hospitalized, 105 are in the intensive care unit and 47 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 67% of ventilators available.

The school risk level is currently moderate, Nirenberg said.

Dr. Colleen Bridger, interim director of the Metropolitan Health District and assistant city manager, said Bexar County is not affected by the state’s changes in COVID-19 reporting since the county independently verifies its own cases.

Bridger encourages testing among those in the community who need it. She said the county has rolled out new testing methods, including a kiosk and a mobile unit. Click here to find a testing site near you.

Wolff said the county will host a flu shot drive next week at Freeman Coliseum. (see graphic below for more information)

Bexar County Flu Shot Drive on 9/26 (COSA/Bexar County)

Wolff said the Commissioners Court has narrowed down its early voting sites and will have 48 sites open for the election. Three more sites will open on Election Day in addition to those sites, he said.

Residents will get an extra week to cast their ballot during the early voting period, and the polling sites will be open longer hours during those three weeks, Wolff said.