Coronavirus update San Antonio, Dec. 9: Leaders report 730 new COVID-19 cases, no new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Nirenberg reported 90,220 total COVID-19 cases and 1,406 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 730 new cases as of Wednesday. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,004.

Nirenberg said there are 9,426 active cases.

City officials also reported that 663 patients are hospitalized, 226 are in the intensive care unit and 119 are on ventilators. There are 10% of staffed beds available and 63% of ventilators available.

There were 76 admissions to the hospital within the last 24 hours, and 15 El Paso patients remain in San Antonio facilities.

Nirenberg is urging people to donate blood whenever possible.