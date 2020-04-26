WATCH: Judge Wolff says no new COVID-19 cases at Bexar County Jail; 90 deputies tested for the virus

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Saturday night.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Nirenberg reported 1,231 COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths in Bexar County, as of Saturday. No new deaths were announced and the mayor said 40% of local COVID-19 patients have recovered. A total of 62 patients are hospitalized, 32 patients are in intensive care and 17 patients are on ventilators.

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Bexar County Jail on Saturday. The San Antonio Fire Department came to the jail and set up a tent to test deputies for the virus in the afternoon, according to Judge Wolff. A total of 90 deputies were tested. There are still concerns surrounding the outbreak at the jail and Wolff said it’s a real challenge, especially with new bookings at the jail each day. However, officials are working to test more inmates as well and are working to contain the virus.

Judge Wolff reminded residents of the mental health resources that are available to residents who may need them as the city combats the pandemic. More information on these resources can be found at Bexar.org

Nirenberg mentioned a protest at the Alamo Saturday during which several individuals were not wearing facial coverings and were gathered in close proximity. Mayor Nirenberg reiterated that large gatherings are prohibited in the city and residents must abide by the Stay Home, Work Safe order, practice social distancing and wear a facial covering if they’re over the age of 10.

Dawn Emerick, of Metro Health, said the coordination between health officials, EMS and city staff, has truly made a difference in the city’s COVID-19 response so far.

Mayor Nirenberg said if we want to enjoy “the fruits of an open community” and “a strong economy,” we should work hard to combat the pandemic by following the Stay Home, Work Safe order and practicing social distancing. He said it’s a price we have to pay “to ensure that we are alive next year.”

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

ADDENDUM TO STAY HOME, WORK SAFE ORDER (Newsletter subscribers, click here to view.)

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: