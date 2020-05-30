Coronavirus update San Antonio, May 30: All 67 nursing homes complete universal COVID-19 testing

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Saturday night.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Nirenberg reported 2,825 COVID-19 cases and one additional death in Bexar County , as of Saturday. The death toll now stands at 73. The spike in COVID-19 cases are due to results coming in from state labs and Nirenberg said some of these cases may not be new cases, given the backlog of results.

City leaders announced 189 cases are from the community, six are from congregate settings and 153 are pending further investigation.

Saturday was the second day in a row the city has seen a slight decrease in hospitalizations from the virus, Nirenberg said. As of Saturday, there are 83 patients in the hospital, 39 in intensive care and 20 patients on ventilators. A total of 79% of the city’s ventilators are available and 29% of staffed hospital beds.

All 67 nursing homes in San Antonio have completed testing for COVID-19, courtesy of Metro Health and the San Antonio Fire Department, Nirenberg said. All of the nursing homes were required to undergo universal testing under Governor Abbott’s order.

Judge Wolff said unemployment claims in the county have seen quite an uptick amid the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 187,000 unique claims were filed from Feb. 28 to May 15; however, those numbers are decreasing. As of Saturday, Wolff said 32,000 claims were filed in Precinct 1; 34,000 were filed in Precinct 2; 37,000 were filed in Precinct 3 and 33,000 were filed in Precinct 4.

