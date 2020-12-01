Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 30: Leaders report 1,117 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate down to 9.2%

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Monday night.

Nirenberg reported 81,174 total COVID-19 cases and 1,357 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,117 new cases as of Monday. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 832. Nirenberg said the average number of cases was around 200 at the beginning of November.

City officials also reported that 587 patients are hospitalized, 182 are in the intensive care unit and 99 are on ventilators. There are 14% of staffed beds available and 68% of ventilators available.

The positivity rate is at 9.2%, down from 10% last week. Wolff has said he would close bars again if the positivity rate is 10% for two consecutive weeks.

The area’s COVID-19 Risk Level is now “worsening.”

COVID-19 RISK LEVEL: Week of 11/30/20 (COSA/Bexar County)

Dr. Anita Kurian, assistant director of the Metropolitan Health District, said Metro Health has issued new health recommendations to discourage indoor dining and gatherings as cases soar in the area. (Read the recommendations below or click here.)

Nirenberg is urging people to donate blood. He said the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center has a 3-day supply, but the organization is working toward a 7-day supply to meet demand.