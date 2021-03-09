Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 8: Positivity rate dips to 2.6%

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 198,798 total COVID-19 cases and 2,847 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 230 new cases as of Monday. No new deaths were reported today.

Health officials also reported that 282 patients are hospitalized, down from 291 on Sunday. Officials said 122 are in the intensive care unit and 69 are on ventilators.

The weekly positivity rate dropped to 2.6%, the lowest since the pandemic began, Nirenberg reported on Monday.

The mayor also mentioned that registration is now open for vaccinations at the Alamodome, where 40,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots will be administered over the next few weeks.

As the COVID-19 trends improve, the statewide mask mandate is set to expire on Wednesday. Although Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff expressed some concern about the mandate being dropped, he praised several businesses who have required masks inside stores until further notice.

