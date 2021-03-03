68ºF

Here’s where San Antonio businesses stand on requiring masks for customers, employees after March 10

The DoSeum, San Antonio Zoo, AT&T Center, many restaurants choosing to require masks be kept on while at their establishments

Erica Hernandez
, Digital Journalist

Andrew Wilson
, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo, a visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks in San Antonio. Texas on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, became the biggest state to lift its mask rule, joining a growing movement by governors and other leaders across the U.S. to loosen COVID-19 restrictions despite pleas from health officials not to let down their guard yet. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – After Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement on Tuesday to reopen Texas and reverse the mask mandate many businesses are having to decide what their next steps will be.

H-E-B was one of the first to release a statement saying until numbers improve, H-E-B will require workers to continue wearing masks and urged customers to keep doing so as well but didn’t mandate it.

“Although there is no longer a statewide mask order, H-E-B believes it is important that masks be worn in public spaces until more Texans and our Partners have access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, many other San Antonio businesses are keeping their mask mandates in place.

Here’s a list of businesses that will still require masks to be worn in their establishments:

  • The DoSeum
  • San Antonio Zoo
  • Starbucks at Brackenridge Park
  • Kiddie Park
  • Alamo Drafthouse
  • AT&T Center
  • Karolina’s Antiques
  • Broadway Pinups
  • Smallcakes San Antonio
  • Drink Tank
  • Sage Vintage Co.
  • Eye Candy Boutique
  • Pinstripes Classic Barber Shop

Here’s a list of restaurants that will still require masks to be worn in their establishments:

  • Bakery Lorrain (all locations)
  • Fletcher’s at The Pearl
  • Tenko Ramen at The Pearl
  • Clementine
  • Papa’s Burgers
  • Hot Joy
  • Panifico Bake Shop
  • Paciugo San Antonio
  • Rio’s Barbacoa
  • Motel Fried Chicken
  • Holy Pops
  • Sorrento Ristorante & Pizzeria
  • Takikos Taco Shop
  • Bilia Eatery
  • Curry Boys BBQ
  • Pinch Boil House
  • Hemline San Antonio
  • Stranded Coffee
  • Boss Bagels
  • Ray Harmon’s Barbecue
  • Eleanor 1909 Cheesesteaks
  • The Art of Donut
  • Smokey Boys Barbecue

On Tuesday, Abbott announced a reversal to the mask mandate and said he will allow businesses to operate at full capacity again starting March 10, citing improved COVID-19 metrics and increasing vaccination numbers.

Texas still lags behind most of the United States on vaccination percentage numbers.

*Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more businesses announce what protocols they will be taking.

