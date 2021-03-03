Here’s where San Antonio businesses stand on requiring masks for customers, employees after March 10

FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo, a visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks in San Antonio. Texas on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, became the biggest state to lift its mask rule, joining a growing movement by governors and other leaders across the U.S. to loosen COVID-19 restrictions despite pleas from health officials not to let down their guard yet. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

SAN ANTONIO – After Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement on Tuesday to reopen Texas and reverse the mask mandate many businesses are having to decide what their next steps will be.

H-E-B was one of the first to release a statement saying until numbers improve, H-E-B will require workers to continue wearing masks and urged customers to keep doing so as well but didn’t mandate it.

“Although there is no longer a statewide mask order, H-E-B believes it is important that masks be worn in public spaces until more Texans and our Partners have access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, many other San Antonio businesses are keeping their mask mandates in place.

Here’s a list of businesses that will still require masks to be worn in their establishments:

The DoSeum

San Antonio Zoo

Starbucks at Brackenridge Park

Kiddie Park

Alamo Drafthouse

AT&T Center

Karolina’s Antiques

Broadway Pinups

Smallcakes San Antonio

Drink Tank

Sage Vintage Co.

Eye Candy Boutique

Pinstripes Classic Barber Shop

Here’s a list of restaurants that will still require masks to be worn in their establishments:

Bakery Lorrain (all locations)

Fletcher’s at The Pearl

Tenko Ramen at The Pearl

Clementine

Papa’s Burgers

Hot Joy

Panifico Bake Shop

Paciugo San Antonio

Rio’s Barbacoa

Motel Fried Chicken

Holy Pops

Sorrento Ristorante & Pizzeria

Takikos Taco Shop

Bilia Eatery

Curry Boys BBQ

Pinch Boil House

Hemline San Antonio

Stranded Coffee

Boss Bagels

Ray Harmon’s Barbecue

Eleanor 1909 Cheesesteaks

The Art of Donut

Smokey Boys Barbecue

On Tuesday, Abbott announced a reversal to the mask mandate and said he will allow businesses to operate at full capacity again starting March 10, citing improved COVID-19 metrics and increasing vaccination numbers.

Texas still lags behind most of the United States on vaccination percentage numbers.

*Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more businesses announce what protocols they will be taking.

