Here’s where San Antonio businesses stand on requiring masks for customers, employees after March 10

SAN ANTONIO – After Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement on Tuesday to reopen Texas and reverse the mask mandate many businesses are having to decide what their next steps will be.
H-E-B was one of the first to release a statement saying until numbers improve, H-E-B will require workers to continue wearing masks and urged customers to keep doing so as well but didn’t mandate it.
“Although there is no longer a statewide mask order, H-E-B believes it is important that masks be worn in public spaces until more Texans and our Partners have access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” a spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, many other San Antonio businesses are keeping their mask mandates in place.
Here’s a list of businesses that will still require masks to be worn in their establishments:
- The DoSeum
- San Antonio Zoo
- Starbucks at Brackenridge Park
- Kiddie Park
- Alamo Drafthouse
- AT&T Center
- Karolina’s Antiques
- Broadway Pinups
- Smallcakes San Antonio
- Drink Tank
- Sage Vintage Co.
- Eye Candy Boutique
- Pinstripes Classic Barber Shop
Here’s a list of restaurants that will still require masks to be worn in their establishments:
- Bakery Lorrain (all locations)
- Fletcher’s at The Pearl
- Tenko Ramen at The Pearl
- Clementine
- Papa’s Burgers
- Hot Joy
- Panifico Bake Shop
- Paciugo San Antonio
- Rio’s Barbacoa
- Motel Fried Chicken
- Holy Pops
- Sorrento Ristorante & Pizzeria
- Takikos Taco Shop
- Bilia Eatery
- Curry Boys BBQ
- Pinch Boil House
- Hemline San Antonio
- Stranded Coffee
- Boss Bagels
- Ray Harmon’s Barbecue
- Eleanor 1909 Cheesesteaks
- The Art of Donut
- Smokey Boys Barbecue
On Tuesday, Abbott announced a reversal to the mask mandate and said he will allow businesses to operate at full capacity again starting March 10, citing improved COVID-19 metrics and increasing vaccination numbers.
Texas still lags behind most of the United States on vaccination percentage numbers.
*Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more businesses announce what protocols they will be taking.
