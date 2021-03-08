10,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments will open up at the Alamodome Monday evening, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District announced that 10,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments will open up on Monday evening.

Health officials made the announcement Sunday, and said 10,000 first dose Pfizer vaccine appointments will become available starting at 6 p.m., Monday, on the Metro Health COVID-19 vaccine registration website.

Residents without access to the internet can call 311 and select option 8 for assistance with registration.

People in the Phase 1A and Phase 1B categories are currently eligible for the vaccine as well as teachers and school and child care staff.

Phase 1A includes front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities and Phase 1B includes people over the age of 65 or anyone 16 and older with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID‑19. People who are employed in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers are also eligible as of March 3.

Ad

For more information, please visit covid19.sanantonio.gov.

RELATED: How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in San Antonio when appointments are available