Coronavirus update San Antonio, Feb. 23: Leaders report 270 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Tuesday night.

Nirenberg reported 193,961 total COVID-19 cases and 2,761 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 270 new cases as of Tuesday. Nine new deaths were reported today.

The mayor says the lower case number is due to the lack of testing because of the winter storm last week. The newly reported deaths occurred within the past 14 days.

City officials also reported that 569 patients are hospitalized, 208 are in the intensive care unit and 126 are on ventilators.

There were 75 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, Nirenberg said.

The school indicator bar is “moderate.”

Wolff said all the county COVID-19 vaccine appointments should be caught up, and new appointments will open up this week.

Ad

-----------------------------------------------

Winter Weather Response Update

During the briefing, Wolff said the county continues to distribute bottled water to residents in need. (See sites below) Nirenberg says those in the city who are unable to get potable water should call 311 to get help.

Nirenberg said San Antonians should call 311 and dial option 5 for information on disaster help. Click here for help online.

The mayor also said an emergency fund was set up to help San Antonio residents recover from last week’s devastating winter storm. Click here to donate.

BEXAR COUNTY WATER DISTRIBUTION SITES

All the sites operated by the County will remain open for two weeks or until no longer needed. Residents will be able to pick up one case of bottled water per day per household between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Ad

Bullis County Park, 27583 Old Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78260

Julius Matthey Middle School, 20350 Red Forest Ln, San Antonio, TX 78264

Leon Valley Community Center, 6427 Evers Road, San Antonio, TX 78238

AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78219

City of Converse Community Center, 407 S. Seguin Rd., Converse, TX 78109

World Christian Ministries, 6633 Walzem Road

Emergency Services District 5 Fire & Rescue, 7120 East 6th Street, Somerset, TX 78022

Emergency Services District 7 Station 116, 18805 Highway 16N (Bandera Road), San Antonio, TX 78023

Emergency Services District 4, 28036 Boerne Stage Road, Boerne, Texas 78006

The City of San Antonio, Bexar County, Texas, and the San Antonio Food Bank have 13 bottled water distribution sites... Posted by City of San Antonio - Municipal Government on Monday, February 22, 2021