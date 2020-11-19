Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 18: Officials report 366 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Nirenberg reported 70,894 total COVID-19 cases and 1,307 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 366 new cases as of Wednesday. Three new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 295.

City officials also reported that 435 patients are hospitalized, 139 are in the intensive care unit and 73 are on ventilators. There are 9% of staffed beds available and 65% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said there were 55 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. He also said there are currently 68 COVID-19 patients from El Paso in San Antonio hospitals.

The mayor says Metro Health has published a COVID-19 vaccine distribution informational website, where people can find out more about the plans the city will follow when the vaccine becomes available.