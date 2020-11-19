Once a COVID-19 vaccine is available, what will that look like locally? Metro Health discusses plan

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio’s Metropolitan Health District wants to keep people informed when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, which is not yet available.

In its effort to educate and inform Bexar County residents about vaccine developments, Metro Health even created a COVID-19 Vaccine Implementation Committee.

More than 60 organizations -- including health care providers, pharmacies, the faith-based community and other neighborhood partners -- are involved in the committee.

The group aims to stress the importance of getting vaccinated once that’s a public option.

“As we continue to move forward in this pandemic, working together is key to our success in helping reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Anita Kurian, assistant director of communicable diseases. “Metro Health is committed to keeping the community informed and having a fair, ethical and transparent approach for the new vaccine distribution plan rollout.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shared its COVID-19 Vaccination Program Interim Playbook, which provides guidance for health departments. Metro Health’s current plan can be found on the COVID-19 Portal.

The goal is to have enough COVID-19 vaccine for everyone interested.

Early in the COVID-19 Vaccination Program, there will be a limited supply of the vaccine, health officials said, adding that supply will increase into 2021.

Because of this, Metro Health’s local vaccination efforts will focus on Critical Population Groups (CPG) as defined by the CDC.

CPGs include individuals who are critical to the COVID-19 pandemic response, provide direct care, people living in group settings, and those who are at high risk for severe illness.

Once a COVID-19 vaccine is approved for distribution, Metro Health will follow CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services’ recommendations on vaccine allocation and priorities and will update the local plan accordingly, as needed.

“We understand that people will have a lot of questions about this vaccine,” Assistant City Manager and Interim Metro Health Director Dr. Colleen Bridger said. “ ... Our number one goal is to keep the community informed about who can get vaccinated when and where.”

To keep the community informed about the changing situation, Metro Health and community partners will host virtual town halls to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Upcoming events will be listed on the Metro Health website.

For more information, visit the COVID-19 portal .