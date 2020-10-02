Nearly half of Bexar County voters wouldn’t take a COVID-19 vaccine this year, poll finds

SAN ANTONIO – The race for a COVID-19 vaccine continues as the pandemic rages on throughout the nation and globe.

In Bexar County, two-thirds of likely voters who participated in the Bexar Facts-KSAT-San Antonio Report Poll say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available, but only half would get it if one is available before the year ends.

Out of the 619 likely voters in the Bexar Facts-KSAT-San Antonio Report Poll, which was conducted between Sept. 17-21, 63% of participants answered they would likely get the vaccine when it’s available, and 50% said they would get it if it became available this year.

Of the 63% who said they would likely get the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available, 39% said they were “very likely,” and 24% said they were “somewhat likely.”

Additionally, 29% of participants said they were “very likely” to get the vaccine this year if it’s available, and 20% answered they were “somewhat likely.”

Bexar County has almost 58,000 total COVID-19 cases and more than 1,100 virus-related deaths. Trials are currently underway for a COVID-19 vaccine around the world, including San Antonio.

In August, a KSAT Explains episode took a dive into the race to find a vaccine and also answered why critically important trials were happening in the Alamo City.

And last week, we reported that Clinical Trials of Texas would begin screening for a new trial locally. A lab doctor encouraged Black and Latino people to participate in the trial due to their high-risk factors.

Officials have not released the name of the pharmaceutical company that is manufacturing the vaccine for the upcoming local trial.

According to CNN, early results from a clinical trial show Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine produced a strong immune response among participants. The study, which was posted on MedRxiv, has not been peer-reviewed or published in a medical journal yet.

