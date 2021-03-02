Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 1: Leaders report 288 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate drops to 5.6%

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Monday night.

Nirenberg reported 196,816 total COVID-19 cases and 2,670 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 288 new cases as of Monday. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day rolling average will be reported during Tuesday’s briefing, Nirenberg said last week.

City officials also reported that 464 patients are hospitalized, 199 are in the intensive care unit and 110 are on ventilators. There are 10% of staffed beds available and 64% of ventilators available.

There were 39 hospital admissions within the last 24 hours.

Nirenberg said the positivity rated has dropped to 5.6%, down from 7.5% last week. He said the positivity rate is lower than any of the other Texas metropolitan areas.

The COVID-19 Risk Level is now “mild.”

Dr. Colleen Bridger, assistant city manager and interim Metro Health director, says the city doesn’t expect the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to arrive until at least next week. She said the new vaccine will significantly improve the city’s vaccine administration process since it only requires one shot and is refrigerated instead of being stored in sub-zero temperatures.