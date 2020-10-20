Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 20: Officials report 168 new COVID-19 cases, no new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Kevin Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Tuesday night.

Nirenberg reported 63,594 total COVID-19 cases and 1,230 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Tuesday, an increase of 168 new cases. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 158.

City officials also reported that 189 patients are hospitalized, 91 are in the intensive care unit and 42 are on ventilators. There are 11% of staffed beds available and 70% of ventilators available.