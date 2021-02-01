Coronavirus update San Antonio, Jan. 31: Leaders report 174 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Sunday night.

Nirenberg reported 173,154 total COVID-19 cases and 2,143 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 174 new cases as of Sunday. Eleven new deaths were reported today.

The low number of cases is due to the city not receiving a state lab report, according to Nirenberg. And, the overall total number of cases includes a backlog of cases, dating back to July 4.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,405.

City officials also reported that 1,169 patients are hospitalized, 385 are in the intensive care unit and 247 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 51% of ventilators available.

