Bexar County COVID-19 positivity rate down to 4.9% this week, officials say

COVID-19 positivity rate declines

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 positivity rate in Bexar County has decreased to 4.9% this week, down from 7.1% the previous week, according to San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

The mayor says the number of COVID-19 cases being reported are on a 100% downward trajectory. However, the risk level of our area remains “moderate” but is improving, Nirenberg said.

Metro Health Director Claude Jacob said the city is cautiously optimistic after seeing a steady decline in the positivity rate. However, leaders will be paying close attention during the holidays, as more people tend to gather indoors during cooler temperatures.

“We still have a long way to go,” said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff during Tuesday’s briefing.

“It’s not over yet, but we’re going in the right direction,” he continued.

Hospitalizations in Bexar County

There were 73 new hospital admission in the last 24 hours, and 83% of patients in area hospitals are unvaccinated.

Twenty-two COVID-19 patients in local hospitals are children, Nirenberg said.

Monoclonal antibody treatment

Wolff says there has been a tremendous demand for monoclonal antibody treatment compared to other surges. He said each infusion costs more than $2,000, while a vaccine only costs $20.

Watch the entire briefing in the video player above to hear more from city and county leaders.