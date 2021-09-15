Bexar County COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 7.1%, officials say

Bexar County’s COVID-19 status

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 positivity rate in Bexar County has dropped to 7.1% this week, down .5% from last week, according to San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

The area’s risk level remains at “moderate.” It had been downgraded last week after the positivity rate went down.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Nirenberg reported 127 new COVID-19 admissions into local hospitals within the last 24 hours. He said 84% of patients are unvaccinated.

There are 20 children with COVID in area hospitals, Nirenberg said.

Vaccinations and holidays

Metro Health Director Claude Jacob said during Tuesday’s briefing that it is too early to determine if there is a Labor Day surge, and that data may be available next week. He said Metro Health would be putting out new Halloween guidelines this year because we now have the availability of vaccines.

Nirenberg reminded the public that Metro Health sites are offering H-E-B gift cards to those who get the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine or two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Click here for more information.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said the county is waiting for guidance on booster shots from the FDA to determine whether the Wonderland Mall inoculation site should reopen.