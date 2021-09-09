San Antonio City Council approves $100 H-E-B gift cards as incentive to get COVID-19 vaccine

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio will soon be offering $100 H-E-B gift cards to newly COVID-19 vaccinated residents.

City council voted Thursday morning 9-1 to approve $1 million of federal grant dollars to spend on up to 10,000 gift cards that will be given to people who complete their vaccination series at Metro Health vaccination sites. Though he did not give an exact date for when the cards would become available, San Antonio Metropolitan Health Director Claude Jacob said they hope to roll them out by the end of the month.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg, whose wife works for H-E-B, abstained from voting on the item, and District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez voted against it.

The cards will only be given to people who got their first shot after July 31, which Jacob told council members was based on what the “funder” - the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention - would allow.

That means those who were either partially or fully vaccinated before July 31 are not eligible to get the gift cards.

Pelaez was the only one to oppose the measure, citing an article he had read about medical ethics which argued that paying people to get vaccinated “is more manipulative now than it otherwise would be,” given the economic effects the pandemic has had on Americans.

“I feel like this smacks of of paternalism, and it treats adults like children,” Pelaez told his fellow council members. “I think it also is going to reinforce in their minds that there is a risk - ‘Well, they’re paying me to do this, whereas if it wasn’t risky, they wouldn’t be paying me.’”

Though the gift cards are not yet available, Jacob said the city does not recommend anyone delay getting vaccinated in hopes of getting one.

“This variant punishes the procrastinators,” Jacob said.

Bexar County’s vaccination statistics are expected to be updated later Thursday evening, but Jacob told reporters he believed the current vaccination rates stood at more than 70% of the eligible population are fully vaccinated and 86.5% have received at least one dose.

