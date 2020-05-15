Coronavirus update San Antonio, May 14: Health officials discuss numbers from new walk-up testing sites

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Thursday night. See the full video in the player above.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Nirenberg reported 2,041 COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths in Bexar County, as of Thursday. Forty-four new cases were confirmed at the Bexar County Jail, 14 are from the community and 22 are from congregate settings. He said 1,051 patients have recovered.

City officials also reported that 65 patients are hospitalized, 38 are in the intensive care unit and 26 are on ventilators.

Dr. Anita Kurian, assistant director of the Metropolitan Health District, said both of the walk-up testing sites that opened today reached capacity, and 150 people were able to get tested at each site. Click here for more information on the testing sites.

Kurian said Metro Health is still working out the logistics to add more testing capacity for walk-up sites . She said the health authority is also constantly monitoring areas that need more testing availability.

Kurian said the Texas National Guard will assist with disinfecting some Bexar County nursing homes.

Wolff discussed the Bexar County Commissioners Court’s decision to allow mail-in voting after seeking guidance from the district attorney’s office. Click here to read more on that decision.

Wolff said the Commissioners Court also adopted a $79 million budget from CARES Act funds to help Bexar County in several different departments.

Read Bexar County’s updated executive order below. Newsletter recipients: Click here to read the order.

Read San Antonio’s updated executive order below. Newsletter recipients: Click here to read the order.

