City announces two new walk-up COVID-19 testing sites opening Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio on Wednesday announced two new walk-up COVID-19 testing sites that will be open May 14-16.

There is no appointment required to get tested at the walk-up testing locations at Southside Lions Community Center and the Claude Black Community Center.

Asymptomatic people can now get tested for coronavirus in San Antonio

Officials said the first 150 people to arrive at either site will be tested for COVID-19.

The sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Thursday through Saturday.

Officials say each location can currently test 150 people per day.

“The Texas Department of Health and Human Services, Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department has also added more mobile COVID-19 test locations for residents at no cost. These locations do require an appointment. Appointments for Texas Military Department location can be made at www.txcovidtest.org,” the city said in a news release.

