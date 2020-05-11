Asymptomatic people can now get tested for coronavirus in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metro Health announced Monday that asymptomatic people can now be tested for the novel coronavirus.

Local health care providers, drive-thru locations, and the San Antonio Fire Department’s Mobile Integrated Healthcare Program will continue to bring the community accessible testing at no cost, while prioritizing underserved communities, according to a news release from the city.

Previously, residents had to have symptoms of COVID-19 to received a test. Due to the expansion of testing capabilities, people without symptoms can now get tested.

“We continue to remind the public that COVID-19 testing is a snapshot in time. Just because a person tests negative, it does not mean they have not contracted COVID-19 previously or cannot contact it in the future,” said Dr. Dawn Emerick, Director of Metro Health. “For our residents who are insured, they also have the option to contact their provider to access testing. It is important for the uninsured residents to know they also have access to testing at no charge and have resources to make sure they are healthy and are aware of services that are available in our city.”

To view testing location options, visit the Metro Health website.

