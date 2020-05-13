Gov. Greg Abbott to have Texas National Guard help disinfect nursing homes

AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced that he will have the Texas National Guard help to disinfect nursing homes to reduce the spread of COVID-19, per a press release.

The disinfection teams will work in conjunction with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) and will provide a boost to protecting Texans.

“The Texas National Guard plays a crucial role in our ongoing response to COVID-19, and I am grateful for their work to address the unique challenges our nursing homes face during this pandemic,” Abbott said. “The training these guardsmen have received will equip them with the knowledge and tools they need to provide this crucial assistance to these facilities.”

Six teams have already been mobilized to nursing home facilities across the state, and there will be more coming online, the release said.

Each team is to be equipped with advanced personal protective equipment, ionized sprayers, and vital oxide and will have received training from the Texas Military Department 6th Civil Support Team, a team that specializes in man-made and natural disaster assessment and rapid response in hazardous environments.

“The Texas National Guard readily accepts this newest mission assignment,” said Major General Tracy Norris. “We take our charge of protecting all Texans, especially our most vulnerable populations, extremely seriously. Our service members have proactively trained for this mission alongside the Health and Human Services Commission and other partner agencies. We stand ready to continue to serve both here at home and abroad in the war fight.”

The Texas National Guard was already providing personal protective equipment manufacturing support, food bank support, mobile COVID-19 testing, and points of distribution for essential items, the press release said.