WATCH NOW: Coronavirus update from SA Mayor Nirenberg, Bexar County Judge Wolff 3/28/20
Officials discuss multiple topics during briefing, answer reporter questions
SAN ANTONIO – During the latest coronavirus news update from San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, the following things were discussed:
- Nirenberg talked about the increase in the number of cases in Bexar County from 120 on Friday to 140 on Saturday. The number of deaths remains at five.
- Nirenberg said the city will add ZIP codes to its daily statistic updates to give residents more data.
- Nirenberg and Wolff talked about a testing backlog. It takes between three and five days to get results back from federal labs. Private labs are taking longer to release results.
- Nirenberg discussed enforcement of the “Stay Home, Work Safe" order, which is in place until April 9. He said enforcement is focused on businesses, and residents have called in more than 550 complaints. SAPD investigated and found 417 violations, the mayor said. All business owners have agreed to comply.
- Wolff said University Hospital has set aside rooms for COVID-19 patients and that 50 were for those needing intensive care.
- Wolff said there are nine local COVID-19 patients currently on ventilators.
- Wolff said there have been some reports of domestic violence during the social distancing period.
- Wolff said the jail is down to 3,200 inmates and is being well-maintained.
- Nirenberg said the county does not have data on whether any of the local cases have recovered. He said he hopes to have that information in the coming days.
- Nirenberg said the Easter park camping tradition in San Antonio will not happen this year.
Watch the entire briefing in the video player above.
Watch daily briefings by clicking here: San Antonio Mayor and Bexar County Judge give live, daily updates at 6:10 p.m.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
