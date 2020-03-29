Annual park camping tradition canceled due to coronavirus pandemic, mayor says

SAN ANTONIO – Thinking about camping at the park this Easter? You may want to think twice.

During a news conference to update the public about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the annual camping at the park tradition would not happen this year due to the ongoing situation.

“We’re not going to allow that this year,” Nirenberg said. “Unfortunately, that’s going to be one of the traditions that we’re going to have to put a pause on because of the spread of this disease.”

Nirenberg said during a news conference on Thursday that parks would be closing.

The San Antonio “Stay Home, Work Safe” order is in place until April 9.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

