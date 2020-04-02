Mayor Ron Nirenberg to extend ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ orders through end of April

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Ron Nirenberg is anticipating extending San Antonio’s “Stay Home, Work Safe" orders for it to align with Gov. Greg Abbott’s declaration.

Nirenberg told reporters on Thursday that the city is “wanting to stay in alignment with other Texas cities” and the order would be active until April 30. The “Stay Home, Work Safe” orders, issued to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, were initially set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on April 9.

“There’s some predictability in this, but we’ll take it up next week,” Nirenberg said.

Gov. Abbott extends school closures in Texas until May 4 due to COVID-19

Under the order, restaurants can stay open for delivery and curbside orders, and grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential businesses can remain open.

This week, Abbott extended social distancing guidelines through April 30 and extended school closures until at least May 4.

3rd SAPD officer tests positive for COVID-19, being confirmed by Metro Health, city says

As of Thursday morning, Bexar County has reported 231 positive cases and nine deaths due to COVID-19. Forty-five patients have made a full recovery so far.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: