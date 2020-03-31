Gov. Abbott to give update on COVID-19 response in Texas at 2 p.m., Tuesday
AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott is giving an update on the continued COVID-19 response in the state of Texas.
The governor will speak at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 31st at the State Capitol. We will be streaming the update live on the player above, on KSAT 12 and on our KSAT streaming app.
As of Monday, over 2,800 COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths have been reported in Texas.
Abbott will be accompanied by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, and Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
