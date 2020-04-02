3rd SAPD officer tests positive for COVID-19, being confirmed by Metro Health, city says

SAN ANTONIO – A third officer with the San Antonio Police Department has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, city leaders said in a City Council meeting Thursday.

Deputy City Manager Maria Villagomez said they were informed Wednesday night that the officer tested positive, but Metro Health officials are working to confirm the case.

It’s not immediately clear which department or how long the officer has worked with SAPD, where the officer was tested or whether Metro Health has already conducted its own test.

The officer worked in the same unit as the second SAPD officer to test positive for the virus, which was reported Wednesday, but it is not clear if they contracted the virus from that officer, Villagomez said.

2nd SAPD officer tests positive for coronavirus, city officials say

City officials said the second case is a detective who was worked with SAPD for 15 years. The detective is recovering at home.

Metro Health is conducting a contact tracing investigation.

The first officer to have contracted the virus is a seven-year veteran of SAPD and is also recovering at home.

Villagomez said the officer contracted the virus through community contact. In that case, SAPD told KSAT that the officer worked for more than four days after they were potentially exposed.

Villagomez said Metro Health is contacting anyone who had contact with the officer.

SAPD: Officer infected with COVID-19 worked more than 4 days after possible exposure to virus

This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information becomes available.

