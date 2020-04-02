Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Council to be briefed about COVID-19 response, preparedness at 9 a.m. meeting
SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Council will be briefed about the city’s response and preparedness regarding the novel coronavirus Thursday morning.
The briefing will take place during a regular City Council meeting starting at 9 a.m. KSAT.com will livestream the meeting in this article. If there is not a livestream currently available, check back at a later time.
The city will also discuss possible action regarding the pandemic, which has resulted in nine deaths in Bexar County. The “Stay Home, Work Safe” orders are in effect until April 9 unless extended.
Cathedral bells set to toll in recognition of COVD-19 victims
Nirenberg said Wednesday that Bexar County has 231 positive cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Of the cases, 45 patients have made a full recovery so far.
Also on Wednesday, the San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Metropolitan Health District announced an outbreak at the Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center at 4302 Southcross.
COVID-19 outbreak at San Antonio nursing home: 14 confirmed cases, 1 death, 70+ tests pending
At least one male resident has died as a result. Six staff members and eight residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Nirenberg has called for a moment of silence citywide at 9 a.m. Thursday to honor those who have died due to COVID-19 as well as those who are fighting the illness.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
