Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Council to be briefed about COVID-19 response, preparedness at 9 a.m. meeting

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Council will be briefed about the city’s response and preparedness regarding the novel coronavirus Thursday morning.

The briefing will take place during a regular City Council meeting starting at 9 a.m.

The city will also discuss possible action regarding the pandemic, which has resulted in nine deaths in Bexar County. The “Stay Home, Work Safe” orders are in effect until April 9 unless extended.

Nirenberg said Wednesday that Bexar County has 231 positive cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Of the cases, 45 patients have made a full recovery so far.

Also on Wednesday, the San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Metropolitan Health District announced an outbreak at the Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center at 4302 Southcross.

At least one male resident has died as a result. Six staff members and eight residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Nirenberg has called for a moment of silence citywide at 9 a.m. Thursday to honor those who have died due to COVID-19 as well as those who are fighting the illness.

