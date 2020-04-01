COVID-19 outbreak at San Antonio nursing home: 12 confirmed cases, 1 death, 70+ tests pending

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Metropolitan Health District announced a COVID-19 outbreak at a local nursing home on Wednesday.

Chief Charles Hood said 12 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center at 4302 Southcross, including six staff members and six residents. At least one male resident has died as a result.

All of the residents have been tested and city officials are waiting on the results of more than 70 tests. Hood said he’s hoping to get the results within 48 hours. He said the remaining staff members will also be tested.

Hood said one of the deaths that was reported yesterday in San Antonio was a resident at the nursing home. A total of six patients have been transported to hospitals by private ambulances in recent days.

In all of Bexar County, there have been 207 cases and 9 deaths, as of Tuesday evening.

Officials said SAFD and Metro Health noticed an uptick in patients with respiratory illness who were hospitalized from the facility, which alerted health officials to respond quickly.

The facility is being sterilized and staff have been given one week’s worth of proper personal protective equipment, Hood said.

“Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventative actions, we have been restricting visitors from entering our facility for over three weeks, and canceled all group activities within the building as well,” the statement read.

Hood said there are 68 nursing home facilities in San Antonio. He said the city has no plans to take over any nursing home facilities, but will monitor and provide support.

“Knowing that these nursing facilities are a very vulnerable population, we have been prepared to respond and mitigate any potential COVID-19 outbreak within a nursing facility since the events at the Life Care facility in Kirkland, WA,” said Hood.

“Metro Health and the San Antonio Fire Department worked with the facility’s staff to train them on proper deep cleaning and sterilization of the facility. We hope these proactive measures will ultimately reduce the number of people who contract COVID-19 and will equip staff with the ability and resources to care for their patients,” said Metro Health Director Dr. Dawn Emerick.

The nursing home released the following statement:

"We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop any further spread of the COVID-19 virus within our facility. This is a global pandemic that has affected not only our facility but hundreds of thousands of people around the globe including almost 200,000 in the United States as of today.

"We are in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time. The city of San Antonio health officials have been extremely helpful to our facility and we cannot thank them enough. Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventative actions, we have been restricting visitors from entering our facility for over three weeks, and canceled all group activities within the building as well per the guidance from CDC, CMS and HHSC as well as local health department authorities.

“Currently, the facility has received confirmation that six of our residents and five C.N.A.’s have tested positive for COVID-19. There was also one contract Speech Language Pathologist that test positive as well that had worked in our facility. Resident health and safety is a top priority for Southeast Nursing and Rehab. Every resident should have a clean, safe living environment. We agree that the spread of this novel virus is a critical issue that requires our immediate attention, which we have done for the past 3 weeks.”

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

